Kalmar Hits 24 Hour Volume of $240,853.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for $2.65 or 0.00005508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and approximately $240,853.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00076129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00126797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.56 or 0.00177685 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.28 or 0.07225678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,913.71 or 0.99505891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.99 or 0.00876377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,988,976 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

