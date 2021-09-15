Analysts Expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Brokerages predict that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $6.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

Shares of ON traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. 277,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,344,815. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,683 shares of company stock worth $1,259,381 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

