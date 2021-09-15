Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sunlight Financial Call Options (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 8,094 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 910% compared to the typical volume of 801 call options.

Sunlight Financial stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.69. 138,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,852. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.92. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUNL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

