SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $106,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.58. The company had a trading volume of 70,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,185. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $68.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.