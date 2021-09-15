SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,212,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,217 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 4.8% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $90,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 194.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,277,000 after purchasing an additional 700,286 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,149,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,376,000 after acquiring an additional 540,055 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,769,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,882,000 after acquiring an additional 242,885 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,025,000 after acquiring an additional 66,276 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GEM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.13. 3,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,481. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $42.31.

