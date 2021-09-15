Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Buys 110 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded up $23.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,873.90. 46,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,662. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,721.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,428.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,841.72.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.