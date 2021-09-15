Tlwm Acquires 17 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tlwm grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,847.69. 30,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,662. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,721.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,428.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,841.72.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

