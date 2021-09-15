Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $204.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.