Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Draper Asset Management LLC

Draper Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 0.5% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,790,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 82.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 139.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106,946 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $6.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $477.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $411.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of -92.19 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

