Draper Asset Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Draper Asset Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total value of $39,948,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 461,489 shares of company stock valued at $325,800,236 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $29.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,898.00. 39,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,009. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,761.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,467.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.