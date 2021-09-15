Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $133.37

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.37 and last traded at $132.44, with a volume of 7643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.51.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $519,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $495,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,706 shares of company stock worth $17,644,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 234.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 61.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 128,713.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after buying an additional 729,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

