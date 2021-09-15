Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report ($0.83) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of CLLS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,393. The stock has a market cap of $632.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.45. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $19,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,994,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cellectis by 392.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 276,230 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

