Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report sales of $282.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $292.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.04 million. Enova International reported sales of $204.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.88 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Enova International stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,765. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30. Enova International has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $149,994.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,768 shares of company stock worth $450,003. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 39.2% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter valued at about $8,870,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Enova International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the first quarter worth about $1,849,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

