$74.18 Million in Sales Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will announce $74.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.15 million and the lowest is $68.21 million. Celsius posted sales of $36.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year sales of $261.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.82 million to $271.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $407.13 million, with estimates ranging from $350.56 million to $463.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

CELH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Celsius by 43.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Celsius by 25.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Celsius by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 100,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 206.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 118,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Celsius by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

CELH traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.71. 20,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,933. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.71 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

