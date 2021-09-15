BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,920 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,152. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

