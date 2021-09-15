Brokerages Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.04. Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, COO John Noel Strickland sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $606,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $730,449.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,532 shares of company stock worth $3,833,174. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 559,718 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTNR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. 75,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,736,744. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $401.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.