Smith Anglin Financial LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 58,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,860. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.