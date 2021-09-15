Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.090-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.09 billion-$10.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.54 billion.

Oracle stock opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.39.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.38.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.