$0.52 EPS Expected for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.47. Aviat Networks posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aviat Networks.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

NASDAQ:AVNW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.98. 7,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $43.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aviat Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.