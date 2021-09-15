iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Stock Holdings Boosted by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $152,150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $138,457,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,195,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,800,000 after acquiring an additional 266,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,236,154.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,366. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.66. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.