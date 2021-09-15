CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.95 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report earnings per share of $3.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.26. CACI International posted earnings of $3.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $18.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.23 to $18.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $19.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.01 to $20.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.88.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,022. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 24,632.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,508,000 after purchasing an additional 415,795 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,742,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 31.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CACI International by 446.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CACI stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.27. 1,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,142. CACI International has a 12 month low of $198.46 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

