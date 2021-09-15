Managed Account Services Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Managed Account Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $508,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 261,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $209.48. 3,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,149. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $212.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.58.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

