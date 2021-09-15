Managed Account Services Inc. Buys 7,635 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 34.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,916,000 after buying an additional 222,981 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.92. The stock had a trading volume of 46,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,292. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.87.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.