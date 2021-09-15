Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 382 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Managed Account Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 108,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 31,872 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 40,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $49.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.