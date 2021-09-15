SharedStake (SGT) Price Hits $0.61 on Major Exchanges

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, SharedStake has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001263 BTC on exchanges. SharedStake has a market cap of $91,029.83 and $31,016.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00076129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00127423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.67 or 0.00178369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,486.96 or 0.07259605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,935.29 or 0.99797859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.37 or 0.00873104 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002835 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake launched on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

