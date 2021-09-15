Multiplier Price Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $939,665.33 and approximately $99,057.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00076129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00127423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.67 or 0.00178369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,486.96 or 0.07259605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,935.29 or 0.99797859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.37 or 0.00873104 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

