Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cameco (CCO)

9/15/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Cameco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Eight Capital.

9/10/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$22.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Cameco had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

CCO stock traded up C$0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,434. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.81. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.74.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

