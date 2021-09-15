Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMB. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

FMB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $57.29. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,996. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

