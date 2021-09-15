Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Has $4.43 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 1,876.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,912 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF makes up about 2.0% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 888.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 123.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $82.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,475. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $83.51.

