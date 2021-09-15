Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.36. The company had a trading volume of 416,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,534. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

