Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,492 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $54.17. 2,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,226. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

