Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 689,807 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.27. 108,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,363. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $63.91.

