Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Holdings Raised by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.56. 6,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,183. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

