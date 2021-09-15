DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.37 ($49.85).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

ETR DWS traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting €36.00 ($42.35). The stock had a trading volume of 100,984 shares. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a one year high of €41.88 ($49.27). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.62.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

