Smith Anglin Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after buying an additional 121,248 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,434,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,053,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after buying an additional 62,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,408. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $110.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

