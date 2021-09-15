Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $10.72 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.22. The stock had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,247. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $158.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

