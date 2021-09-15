Emercoin (EMC) Market Cap Tops $2.81 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0584 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $14,152.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,057,202 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

