Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tlwm grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,400. The firm has a market cap of $152.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

