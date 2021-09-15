SFE Investment Counsel Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded down $5.71 on Wednesday, reaching $154.44. 666,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,541,773. The firm has a market cap of $419.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.29. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

