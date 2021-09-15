World Asset Management Inc Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,854 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 317,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,242,954. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

