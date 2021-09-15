Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Danaher by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,522,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,243,049,000 after acquiring an additional 554,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.03. 26,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,773. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $201.44 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

