Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Stake Lessened by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,077,000 after acquiring an additional 357,360 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,251,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,567,000 after acquiring an additional 86,782 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,516,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after buying an additional 33,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 828,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after buying an additional 37,930 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. 908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,447. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11.

