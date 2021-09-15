Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,125,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 17.2% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $251.93. 31,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,031. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $255.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.25.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.