Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New $861,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,941,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,882,000 after purchasing an additional 119,431 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of INTF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.76. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,476. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

