Centrality Price Tops $0.0707 on Top Exchanges (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. Centrality has a market cap of $84.80 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for $0.0707 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centrality has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00063794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00149899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.64 or 0.00807994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

CENNZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CENNZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.