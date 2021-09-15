Shyft Network (SHFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.64 Million

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Shyft Network has a total market cap of $92.64 million and $435,844.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shyft Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001839 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shyft Network Coin Profile

Shyft Network (SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,989,841 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shyft Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shyft Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

