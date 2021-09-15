Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post $4.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.61 billion and the highest is $4.74 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $18.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.38 billion to $18.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $19.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.59. 15,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,439. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.92 and its 200-day moving average is $123.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

