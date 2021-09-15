MONK Price Reaches $0.0466 on Exchanges (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. MONK has a market cap of $603,581.50 and $266.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00019279 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001641 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007368 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MONKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.