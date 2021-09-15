Brokerages Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will report sales of $33.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.80 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $34.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $131.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.56 billion to $136.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $136.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.36 billion to $138.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,803. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

