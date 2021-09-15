Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 25,910 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,910 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,839. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.